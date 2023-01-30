Eight dead in mass shooting at birthday party in South Africa

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eight people have been shot dead and three injured in a mass shooting at a birthday party in South Africa.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement that the shooting took place in Kwazakele, Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape province on Sunday, with two gunmen opening fire at the assembled guests.

Police said that no arrests have been made yet and the incident was being investigated.

While the victims have not been identified yet, authorities said that the owner of the house was among them.

More follows