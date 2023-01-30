Eight dead in mass shooting at birthday party in South Africa
Police say two gunmen opened fire at guests
Eight people have been shot dead and three injured in a mass shooting at a birthday party in South Africa.
The South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement that the shooting took place in Kwazakele, Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape province on Sunday, with two gunmen opening fire at the assembled guests.
Police said that no arrests have been made yet and the incident was being investigated.
While the victims have not been identified yet, authorities said that the owner of the house was among them.
