Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

At least 42 killed as bus crashes off mountain road in South Africa

The bus veered off the road along a steep mountain pass and plunged into an embankment

Rich Booth
Monday 13 October 2025 08:37 BST
Comments
An aerial view of the Adelaide Damin the Eastern Cape Province of South Africa
An aerial view of the Adelaide Damin the Eastern Cape Province of South Africa (AFP via Getty Images)

At least 42 people were killed in a bus crash in a mountainous region of northern South Africa, authorities said on Monday.

The crash happened Sunday on the N1 highway near the town of Louis Trichardt, around 400 kilometers (248 miles) north of the capital, Pretoria.

Simon Zwane, a Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson, told South Africa's News24 news outlet that authorities had confirmed 42 fatalities but were still verifying the number of dead and injured.

The bus veered off the road along a steep mountain pass and plunged into an embankment, the provincial government said. Images released by authorities showed the blue bus lying upside down in the embankment.

A map of Louis Trichardt:

The bus was traveling from South Africa's Eastern Cape in the south of the country, authorities said.

The Limpopo provincial government said in a statement the bus was believed to be carrying Zimbabwean and Malawian nationals who were traveling to their home countries.

The provincial government did not immediately provide the number of people who were injured but said several survivors were transported to hospitals.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in