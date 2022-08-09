British mother-of-four killed ‘in shooting accident’ on South African holiday

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British tourist has died in an apparent freak accident while on a family holiday to South Africa.

Fatima Issa, 47, from Leicester, was visiting family and friends in a suburb of Johannesburg when she was reportedly shot dead.

Her brother Ebrahim Lambat, who lives in South Africa, confirmed her passing, posting on social media saying: “Request duas for my sister Fatima Issa, who has returned to the mercy of Allah.”

Ms Issa was killed when a gun went off accidentally, according to The Sun.

A source told the paper: “This has come as a total shock for the family. Fatima was a much-loved mother of four enjoying a holiday with family in South Africa but she has somehow been shot dead.

Fatima Issa was a ‘much-loved mother of four’ (Provided)

“Her loved ones will be demanding to know how on earth this happened and how on earth she came so close to someone with a loaded gun.”

The South African police are investigating the incident. Ms Issa’s family are flying to the country following her death, Imam Moulana Mohammed Lockhat said on social media.

Ms Issa was a teacher at the City of Leicester College and they paid tribute to her following her death.

“Everyone at The City of Leicester College is deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic passing of our colleague and friend Fatima Issa,” they wrote in an online post. “We all wish her family courage and peace during this time.”

Ms Issa’s husband Fayaz, 47, was not with his wife on holiday and is flying to South Africa with their eldest son Huzaifah, according to The Sun.

Their 19-year-old daughter Humairah was said to have been on the trip with her mother.