For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has spoken in his first address since the onset of the brutal civil conflict, saying that the military is committed to a transition to civilian rule.

In a video message released early Friday to mark the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, the general said: "We are confident that we will overcome this ordeal with our training, wisdom and strength, preserving the security and unity of the state, allowing us to be entrusted with the safe transition to civilian rule."

In the Sudanese capital, the sounds of heavy fighting could be heard amid the call to prayer, with mosques expected to hold the morning services inside to protect worshippers.

The army chief's statements came as his rivals claimed they would implement a three-day ceasefire for the holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, based on "international and regional understandings".

According to the WHO more than 330 people have been killed so far in the violent power struggle, which broke out last weekend between two previously allied leaders of the Sudanese military.

Khartoum was rocked by bombing and shelling and witnesses heard gunfire as the ceasefire, and morning Eid prayers, were due to begin.

Reuters cited residents saying that soldiers were deployed on foot into some neighbourhoods, apparently indicating that the army was preparing for more clashes.

"Ruin and destruction and the sound of bullets have left no place for the happiness everyone in our beloved country deserves," General Burhan said in the pre-recorded speech, according to the Associated Press.

The video address was the first time General Burhan has been seen since fighting engulfed Khartoum and other areas of the country.

The fighting ensued last Saturday between army units loyal to general Burhan and the paramilitary RSF led by general Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, the deputy head of the council.

While General Burhan’s military called for the dismantling of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which it labeled a "rebellious militia", General Dagalo told the satellite news network Al Arabiya that he ruled out negotiation and called on his counterpart to surrender.

People carry on their shoulders Othman Mohamed, a senior general loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (AFP via Getty Images)

Sudan's RSF said it had agreed to a 72-hour truce on humanitarian grounds, effective from 6am (local time) on Friday. "The truce coincides with the blessed Eid Al-Fitr... to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens and give them the opportunity to greet their families," the RSF said in a statement.

The RSF said it had to act in "self-defence" to repel what it described as a coup attempt, adding that it is committed to a "complete ceasefire" during the armistice period. There was no immediate comment from the army chief, who did not mention a ceasefire in his speech.

A day earlier, the military ruled out negotiations with the RSF, saying it would only accept its surrender. The two sides continued to battle in central Khartoum and other parts of the country, threatening to wreck international attempts to broker a longer cease-fire.

Fire breaks out during clashes in Sudan’s Khartoum (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

South Korea on Friday said it has decided to send a military aircraft to evacuate its nationals from the country. Twenty-five South Korean citizens live in Sudan and are known to be safe, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who is in the US, reportedly saught the UN's assistance in ensuring the safety of Indian nationals stuck in Sudan.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres appealed for a ceasefire to allow civilians to reach safety as thousands of residents streamed out of Khartoum.

Large numbers also crossed into Chad to flee fighting in the western region of Darfur.