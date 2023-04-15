British nationals told to stay indoors after clashes in Sudan capital

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British nationals have been told to stay indoors after fighting erupted in the Sudanese capital and paramilitaries said they had taken control of the presidential palace.

The British embassy in Sudan urged its nationals there to remain indoors and said it was closely monitoring the situation after gunfire was reported in Khartoum as well as other parts of the country.

Fierce clashes between Sudan's military and its powerful rival paramilitary force have sparked fears of a wider conflict in the chaos-stricken country.

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said they had taken control of the presidential palace, the residence of the army chief and Khartoum international airport on Saturday in an apparent coup attempt.

Smoke is seen rising from a neighborhood in Khartoum after fighting erupted in the Sudanese capital (AP)

The RSF, which accused the army of attacking it first, also said they had seized the airports in the northern city of Merowe and in El-Obeid in the west.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan where there are ongoing military clashes,” the embassy said on Twitter. “We advise all British Nationals in Sudan to remain indoors and follow our travel advice for more updates.”

The Sudanese air force is conducting operations against the RSF, the army said. Footage from broadcasters showed a military aircraft in the sky above Khartoum, but the material could not be independently verified.

A journalist on the ground there saw cannon and armoured vehicles deployed in streets. They also heard heavy weapons fire near the headquarters of both the army and RSF.

Clashes have been taking place at the headquarters of Sudan’s state TV, according to an anchor who appeared on screen briefly on Saturday.

A military vehicle and soldiers are seen on a street of Khartoum (Reuters)

Doctors said clashes had taken place in residential neighborhoods and civilians had been injured.

The army said the RSF had tried to attack its troops in several positions after witnesses reported heavy gunfire in multiple parts of the country, raising fears of a full-blown conflict.

The RSF, which analysts say is 100,000 strong, said its forces were attacked first by the army.

Earlier, the RSF, headed by former militia leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, said the army had surrounded one of its bases and opened fire with heavy weapons.

A prolonged confrontation between the RSF and the army could significantly worsen the security situation across a vast country already dealing with economic breakdown and flare-ups of tribal violence.

The RSF is headed by former militia leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti (Reuters)

Civilian political parties that had signed an initial power-sharing deal with the army and the RSF called on them to cease hostilities. Separately, the Russian and U.S. embassies also called for an end to the violence.

The hostilities followed days of tension between the army and the RSF, which could undermine long-running efforts to return Sudan to civilian rule after power struggles and military coups.

Hemedti, once one of the most feared militia leaders in Darfur, had put himself at the forefront of a planned transition towards democracy, unsettling fellow military rulers and triggering a mobilisation of troops in the capital Khartoum.

The rift between the forces came to the surface on Thursday when the army said that recent movements, particularly in Merowe, by the RSF were illegal.

The RSF said in a statement actions by the leadership of the armed forces and "some officers" were an attack on its forces and intended to create instability.

On Saturday there was a heavy exchange of gunfire in Merowe, according to eyewitnesses.

The RSF on Saturday called the army's actions a "brute assault", which should be condemned. It said the RSF had informed local and international mediators of developments.

U.N. Special Representative in Sudan Volker Perthes said on Saturday he strongly condemned the eruption of fighting in the country. Perthes "has reached out to both parties asking them for an immediate cessation of fighting to ensure the safety of the Sudanese people and to spare the country from further violence," he said in a statement.

Egypt has expressed grave concern over ongoing clashes in Sudan and called on all parties to exercise restraint, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday. Saudia Arabia’s foreign ministry said it was similarly deeply concerned, calling on those involved to choose dialogue over conflict.

The RSF, which together with the army overthrew long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019, began redeploying units in Khartoum and elsewhere amid talks last month on its integration into the military under a transition plan that would lead to new elections.

Hemedti has been deputy leader of the ruling Sovereign Council headed by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan since 2019.