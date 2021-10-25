Members of Sudan’s cabinet and other senior politicians have been arrested by soldiers in an apparent military coup, witnesses said, as the armed forces were deployed across the country’s capital Khartoum.

Faisal Mohamed Salih, a former minister and an adviser to the prime minister Abdalla Hamdok, has been arrested along with the ruling sovereign council member Mohamed al-Faki Soleiman, reported Reuters. There were unconfirmed reports that Mr Hamdok had been detained.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, a pro-democracy group, has called for a general strike in response to what it called an unfolding “military coup”.

“We urge the masses to go out on the streets and occupy them, close all roads with barricades, stage a general labour strike, and not to cooperate with putschists and use civil disobedience to confront them,” the group said in a statement.

Heavily armed Sudanese army and paramilitary forces were deployed across the capital restricting civilian movements, as protesters carrying national flag burned tyres in different areas of the city.

The Khartoum airport has also been shut and international flights suspended on Monday, reported Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV channel.

