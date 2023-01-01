For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least nine people have been killed in Uganda after a crowd rushing to see a New Year fireworks display got stuck in a shopping centre corridor.

A 10-year-old boy and several other “juveniles” were among those who died in the stampede near Uganda’s capital Kampala, officials said.

"Very many people got stuck as they were entering in large numbers to see fireworks,” police said in a statement.

“In doing so, many people suffocated to death. So far nine people are confirmed dead.”

People had been celebrating the New Year at the Freedom City Mall, which is on a highway linking Kampala to Entebbe airport.

Uganda’s police force said in a tweet that the stampede is alleged to have happened after an MC at the event inside the shopping centre told people to go outside to see the fires.

A force spokesperson said: “The Katwe Territorial Police are investigating an incident of rash and neglect that occurred at a New Year’s Eve event at the Freedom City Mall Namasuba and resulted in the deaths of nine people, including several juveniles.

“It is alleged that the incident occurred at midnight when the event’s MC encouraged attendees to go outside and watch the fireworks display.

“After the display ended, a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others.”

“Emergency responders arrived on the scene and transported the injured individuals to the hospital, where nine were confirmed dead. The bodies have been transferred to City Mortuary Mulago. More information will be made available as it becomes available".

It was the first time since the Covid pandemic struck that people in the East African country were able to celebrate the New Year without restrictions.