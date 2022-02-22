3G shutdown - latest: Fear of security system ‘alarmaggedon’ as AT&T 5G rollout sees network close
AT&T has become the first mobile phone company to shut down its 3G network in the US - amid fears numerous devices will stop working once American mobile phone networks shift their focus to 4G and 5G signals.
Among the devices that will potentially be affected by the shutdown are crash alert and roadside assistance systems, burglar alarms, fire alarms, and home security systems.
And while some companies have announced plans to negate the effects of the 3G shutdown on their devices (through either free or paid upgrades to their tech), others have yet to roll out detailed plans for device upgrades.
Amid concerns over various devices being disrupted by AT&T’s shutdown, the US home alarm industry and AARP, a major charity advocating for Americans over 50 years old, have both asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to delay AT&T’s network shutdown until December.
“Any interruption of these services places individuals and families at risk, and AARP believes that disruptions in any telecommunications service due to technology transition are unacceptable,” AARP’s petition said.
Millions of burglar alarms, car safety systems, GPS trackers, medical monitors, and even prisoner ankle tags could stop working when American 3G mobile networks shut down this year - beginning with AT&T on Tuesday.
Internet providers such as AT&T are preparing to mothball their 3G networks, which once formed the backbone of the mobile internet, to free up those parts of the electromagnetic spectrum for faster 4G and 5G signals.
Io Dodds reports from San Francisco.
San Francisco transit displays to go offline
San Francisco’s transit authority has warned that because of the nationwide AT&T 3G shutdown on February 22, more than 650 NextMuni displays that utilise AT&T 3G modems will no longer be able to display real-time Muni vehicle arrival predictions or other information.
Further, the push-to-talk buttons at shelters using 3G modems will also be inoperable. Real-time information provided on mobile and web formats will still be available.
SFMTA is now expediting delivery and installation of 700 new replacement LCD displays procured under the Next Generation Customer Information System (CIS) project.
Modems will be upgraded to 4G in existing displays to maintain predictions while awaiting the replacements.
Providing physical static signage at affected stops and platforms indicating how riders can obtain real-time information in other formats, including by web, text, and phone.
AT&T: ‘Proactively’ working with customers
“For nearly two years, we’ve proactively sent numerous communications via direct mail, bill messaging, emails, and text messages to help customers transition to next-generation networks before 3G services end on February 22,” a company spokesperson said in an email to CNET.
“We are working with customers to make this process easier, including in a substantial majority of cases providing free replacement phones.”
Problems for ankle bracelet monitors?
One manufacturer of ankle bracelets for people on probation, parole, or pre-trial release said it hasn’t been able to update many 3G-reliant devices. A premature shutdown could potentially allow tens of thousands of offenders like child abusers, sex offenders, and drunk drivers to go unmonitored while out of prison, Alcohol Monitoring Systems wrote in an August FCC filing. The company did not respond to questions.
AP
‘A great disturbance in the Force'
Amusingly dramatic, and who doesn’t love a Star Wars quote.
How do I know if I have a 3G phone?
The 3G network is being shut off in the US – and your phone might be, too.
Many devices that are not able to make use of the replacement signals will become useless after the switch-off happens.
AT&T is already beginning the process. Verizon will do so by the end of the year, and T-Mobile will be done by the summer; other networks run their service through those providers’ networks, meaning they will be affected too.
Thankfully, checking whether your phone is affected is relatively easy. There are many ways to check.
Andrew Griffin explains.
Fears of ‘Alarmaggedon’ as 3G goes dark
A group representing the alarm industry claims approximately 2 million devices linked to burglar alarms, fire alarms, and personal emergency alerts could go offline.
The Alarm Industry Communications Committee said the pandemic has been a big challenge, preventing engineers from upgrading systems at a time when supply chains have been stretched.
The group asked the Federal Communications Commission to force AT&T to delay its plans, but the FCC has not acted on the group’s request.
Committee spokesperson John Brady told Axios the industry has taken its concerns to the White House, which intervened in a dispute between AT&T and Verizon and the airline industry over 5G signals last month.
“I basically told the White House that you were worried about planes falling out of the sky. How about people dying in their homes? Because that’s what’s going to happen,” said Mr Brady, who is also COO of Connect America, which provides personal alert devices.
“They’re going to think that their device works, they’re going to hit the button, and it’s not going to go anywhere.”
Harold Feld, senior vice president of tech policy group Public Knowledge, told the outlet: “We are heading to alarmaggedon.”
“If you roll the dice, maybe nobody has a problem in the first day or the second day or the third day,” Mr Feld said. “But eventually someone’s going to have a problem where they will need that alarm.”
The White House told Axios the administration is “closely tracking carriers’ 3G transition plans and shares concerns about the potential impact of these plans on the function of home security and medical alert devices”.
Manufacturers sending out reminders to customer
Equipment manufacturer Comrex has reminded users of some of its products that they need to update the firmware as 3G is shut off.
What to do if you have an older device
People with older phones that aren’t compatible with 4G will have to upgrade; once 3G shuts down, those phones won’t work for calls or texting. AT&T says it has reached out to offer its customers free replacements via letters, emails and texts. Spokesperson Jim Greer said fewer than one per cent of AT&T’s consumer devices, including phones, tablets and watches, will lose cellular service, but declined to say how many devices that is. The company reported about 196 million phones and connected devices using its network in the most recent quarter.
Check your phone to make sure it will still work. Here’s an AT&T list of devices that the carrier says will work normally after 22 February. Call the companies that make or service your burglar and fire alarms and personal medical alert systems to see if any need an update. If so, schedule a service visit immediately or get a new device shipped.
AP
Why is the 3G shutdown happening?
AT&T’s 3G network launched in the US in 2004; later that decade it was the exclusive carrier for early iPhones, helping usher in the first phase of the smartphone era. The networks we currently rely on for video streaming, social apps, Uber and other must-haves of the modern era mostly use the subsequent 4G standard.
For the carriers, shutting down 3G is an efficiency move. As they upgrade to the latest technology, they shut off outdated networks and use the freed-up bandwidth for newer — and what they hope will be more profitable — services.
AP
