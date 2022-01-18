Wireless telecom giant AT&T announced the activation of 5G towers near some US airports would be delayed after airlines warned of a “catastrophic disruption” of flights.

A day before AT&T is due to switch on its 5G towers, the company blasted the Federal Aviation Administration after airline CEOs asked the Biden administration warning the launch on Wednesday could cause thousands of flight cancellations affecting more than 100,000 passengers.

‘We are frustrated by the FAA’s inability to do what nearly 40 countries have done, which is to safely deploy 5G technology without disrupting aviation services, and we urge it do so in a timely manner,’ AT&T officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

The high-speed 5G internet uses so-called C-band frequencies close to those used by aircraft to measure their altitude, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warning potential interference could affect sensitive airplane instruments such as altimeters and significantly hamper low-visibility operations.

The Biden administration took an “active role” in convincing wireless carriers like AT&T and Verizon to delay the launch of 5G towers near airports, according to Reuters.

The outlet reported nearly all but a handful of the towers impacted by the delay belong to Verizon. While it was unclear how many that included, sources told Reuters that airlines proposed about 500 towers, or 10 per cent of the planned rollout, remain temporarily offline.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that the Biden administration is “committed to reaching a solution around 5G”.

