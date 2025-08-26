More than 20,000 cans of 7Up recalled over sugar label error

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 20,000 cans of 7Up Zero have been recalled after they were wrongly labeled as ‘zero sugar’, the Food and Drug Administration has announced.

The 1,954 cases of 7Up Zero Sugar Tropical Soda actually contained full sugar, an enforcement report said, with some 23,448 cans affected.

The recall has been categorized by the FDA as Class II, which means a “situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Bottlers Buffalo Rock Company initiated the recall on July 31, for lot numbers XXXXBR062156 and XXXXBR062256. The 12-pack drinks had a use-by date of March 23, 2026.

The cases of 7Up Zero Sugar Tropical Soda were recalled for containing full sugar ( 7Up )

A spokesperson for 7Up manufacturer Keurig Dr Pepper told Newsweek, "the safety and quality of our products is our top priority," and added that the company was working with Buffalo Rock on the recall.

Only the 7Up Tropical variety produced by the bottler company, based in Birmingham, Alabama, is affected by the recall. The products were shipped to retailers in Alabama and Florida.

“Consumers are encouraged to contact the Keurig Dr Pepper Consumer Care team (866-824-1711) with any questions or concerns,” the spokesperson said.

This is not the first time that supposedly zero-sugar drinks have been recalled due to a labeling problem.

Earlier this year, a recall was issued on cases of Dr Pepper due to a similar issue. In May, the FDA and Dr Pepper announced a voluntary recall on 19,203 12-pack and 24-pack cases of 12-ounce cans of Dr Pepper Zero Sugar.

Although the cans, produced by Jacksonville, Florida-based Pepsi Beverages Company, were labeled “zero sugar,” they were found to contain the full amount of sugar that is in a regular can, which is around 39 grams. It was also a categorized as a Class II recall by the FDA.

The Independent contacted Keurig Dr Pepper and Buffalo Rock Company for comment.