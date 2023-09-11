Watch live: Biden marks anniversary of 9/11 at Alaska military base
Watch live as president Joe Biden marks the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 by speaking to soldiers at the Alaska military base.
Earlier in the day, president Biden joined members of the US military and their families at a ceremony on a military base in Anchorage, while Kamala Harris attended a commemoration at ground zero in Manhattan.
On 9 September 2001 al-Qaeda extremists seized US passenger jets and crashed them into the World Trade Center in what was the deadliest terror attack on US soil.
The Bell of Hope was presented to the people of New York by London in tribute to the thousands of people who died.
Around 3,000 people from over 90 nations, including 67 from the UK, were killed when the terrorists flew the planes into the Twin Towers in New York City and the Pentagon, and another crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
