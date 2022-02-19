An Oklahoma Democrat running for Congress has issued a grovelling apology after allegedly unleashing a profanity-laced tirade on a group of adolescent girls.

Abby Broyles, 32, worked as an Oklahoma City journalist and attorney before launching her congressional bid – but a Valentine’s Day incident at a slumber party, of all places, has landed her in hot water.

Multiple parents complained about Ms Broyles’ behaviour at the party, which was being held by her friend from law school’s daughter and friends. According to the girls’ parents, the candidate not only used profane language while addressing the girls but also launched personal attacks about everything from ethnicity to acne.

Ms Broyles’ former employer, TV station KFOR, reported that the friend “despises that this happened at her home and that she’d never seen Broyles like that in the past.”

In an interview with the station, conducted by her former colleague, Ms Broyles denied she had a substance abuse problem and insisted she had no memory of the night after mixing wine with a medication she’d never taken before. The drug was meant to help her with stress, anxiety and insomnia, she told KFOR.

“I had an adverse reaction; instead of helping me sleep, I hallucinated,” she said. “And I don’t remember anything until I woke up or came to – and I was throwing up in a hamper.

“I remember starting to hallucinate, and the rest is just blurry. I just remember opening my eyes, and I’d got sick ... and I didn’t know where I was. It was the most awful experience that I’ve had.”

Abby Broyles (KFOR)

The story was first broken by online outlet NonDoc.com. Ms Broyles initially denied attending the party but later claimed to KFOR that she’d been misquoted – despite the station hearing the taped conversation.

“First of all, I want to apologise to the families again, and for people who say I just blacked out and I’m making this up, you don’t know me. I never, ever would say something hurtful like those things – and that’s why I know I was not in my right mind,” she told KFOR.

“I know that’s what happened because of that combination of things, and I deeply, deeply regret it.”

She continued: “I want to say sorry from the bottom of my heart. I apologise for any hurt or damage or trauma that my behaviour, when I didn’t know what I was doing, caused. I don’t remember this episode at all.

When pressed about how the incident may have damaged her congressional bid, she said: “I deeply regret what happened because of the people it affected.

“I’ll be OK, no matter what happens, but as far as this campaign, I’m never going to stop fighting for Oklahoma, whether it’s in this race or fighting for the cause some other way.”