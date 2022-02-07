Woman rescued after floating on air mattress for two days in freezing Oklahoma lake

A woman has been rescued after floating on an air mattress for two days in the middle of a freezing Oklahoma lake.

It's believed she and an unnamed man were trying to use the mattress as a raft to get out to a boat on Lake Texoma.

The stranded woman was eventually rescued after being spotted by a train crew, waving down conductor Cristhian Sosa and engineer Justin Luster after drifting ashore.

She told them she had been floating for two days in the freezing conditions but is expected to make a full recovery.

