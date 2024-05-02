The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

ABC weatherman Rob Marciano was fired from his role this week after fellow meteorologist Ginger Zee went to the network’s bosses to report a screaming match he got into with a colleague, according to reports.

Two sources told The Daily Beast that the “heated screaming match” between Marciano and a Good Morning America producer was “the last straw” for the weatherman who had already had multiple clashes with staff.

The insiders said that, though the incident did not involve Zee, she heard about it and went to the bosses – who ultimately ousted Marciano.

The incident does not appear to be a one-off, however, with The New York Post reporting that the two meteorologists hadn’t got on for years.

Sources told the paper that their relationship had been turbulent ever since he joined GMA in 2014.

Ginger Zee is one of the lead meteorologists at ABC News ( ABC/Paula Lobo )

“It’s sad because they are two people who are really into the science of the weather, unfortunately their personalities didn’t work,” the insider told the Post.

While the pair’s shifts did not often overlap, with Zee on GMA during the week and Marciano more recently on World News Tonight, sources told the Post that they rarely collaborated when they were asked to work together.

Marciano, 55, was known to anger quickly, sources said, and it is reported that the weather presenter had multiple clashes with staff, while also making some “uncomfortable” by oversharing details about his personal life.

Rob Marciano was reportedly fired from ABC News after a shouting match with a producer ( ABC/Heidi Gutman )

That behaviour led to an effective ban from GMA’s studios in Times Square last year, Page Six reported at the time.

Some of that was put down to “anger management issues” as Marciano dealt with his divorce from wife Eryn.

“He made people feel uncomfortable. There was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events,” a source told Page Six in 2023.

Marciano has mainly presented from the field since that 2023 “ban”, including reporting on extreme weather in southern states and the solar eclipse in early April.

All these reported incidents led up to the alleged screaming match with a producer, which Zee heard about and reported to bosses.

ABC management then reportedly decided they had received too many complaints and fired Marciano on Tuesday,

Speaking after the news of Marciano’s departure from ABC, another source told People that the reports about him were “vicious”, adding that colleagues were happy to work with him.

Marciano, who had spent ten years with ABC, has not posted on social media since his departure from the network. His last post was over the weekend about the storms hitting the Plains.

ABC News declined to comment when approached by The Independent.

The Independent has also contacted representatives of Marciano and Zee for further comment.