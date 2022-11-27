Abraham Lincoln statue vandalised for a second time in Chicago

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Abraham Lincoln statue has been defaced with graffiti for the second time in Chicago in less than two months.

The statue in Edgewater’s Senn Park was defaced with red paint and the words “coloniser” and “land back” and the “Dakota 38” were written on the ground nearby over Thanksgiving weekend, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The Dakota 38 is thought to be a reference to 38 Dakota Sioux members who were executed on Lincoln’s order following the US-Dakota war in 1862.

A separate statue of Abraham Lincoln in Chicago’s Lincoln Park was targeted by anti-coloniser activists last month.

According to History.com, the Sioux Uprising of 1862 occurred when Sioux, having been forced off their land for decades and facing starvation, attacked and killed hundreds of white settlers.

More than 2,000 warriors were rounded up and 300 were sentenced to death.

Then-President Lincoln personally authorised the hangings of 38 warriors, the largest mass execution in US history, according to History.com.

Chicago police told the Tribune they were investigating the incident and that no one was in custody.