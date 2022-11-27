One killed and five injured in Atlanta shooting

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One person was killed dead and five were wounded in a shooting near Atlantic Station in downtown Atlanta on Saturday night, authorities say.

The shooting occurred at around 8pm during a dispute on the 17th Street bridge in Atlantic Station, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Gunfire erupted after a group aged between 15 and 21 were escorted off the open-air mall property by security guards and off-duty Atlanta police officers, Atlanta police Lt. Germain Dearlove said at a news conference on Saturday night.

“At this time, we have one male on scene deceased and several others were transported to area hospitals,” Mr Dearlove said.

