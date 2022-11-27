Jump to content

One killed and five injured in Atlanta shooting

A group aged between 15 and 21 had been escorted from the Atlantic Station mall prior to gunfire erupting

Bevan Hurley
Sunday 27 November 2022 14:17
Comments
Colorado Springs nightclub survivor breaks down recalling deadly mass shooting

One person was killed dead and five were wounded in a shooting near Atlantic Station in downtown Atlanta on Saturday night, authorities say.

The shooting occurred at around 8pm during a dispute on the 17th Street bridge in Atlantic Station, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Gunfire erupted after a group aged between 15 and 21 were escorted off the open-air mall property by security guards and off-duty Atlanta police officers, Atlanta police Lt. Germain Dearlove said at a news conference on Saturday night.

“At this time, we have one male on scene deceased and several others were transported to area hospitals,” Mr Dearlove said.

Breaking more to come

