One killed and five injured in Atlanta shooting
A group aged between 15 and 21 had been escorted from the Atlantic Station mall prior to gunfire erupting
One person was killed dead and five were wounded in a shooting near Atlantic Station in downtown Atlanta on Saturday night, authorities say.
The shooting occurred at around 8pm during a dispute on the 17th Street bridge in Atlantic Station, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Gunfire erupted after a group aged between 15 and 21 were escorted off the open-air mall property by security guards and off-duty Atlanta police officers, Atlanta police Lt. Germain Dearlove said at a news conference on Saturday night.
“At this time, we have one male on scene deceased and several others were transported to area hospitals,” Mr Dearlove said.
