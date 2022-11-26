Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boy, 16, allegedly confesses to killing 13-year-old girl on Instagram video call

Joshua Cooper has been charged as an adult with homicide after allegedly shooting teenage friend in Pennsylvania trailer park

Bevan Hurley
Saturday 26 November 2022 21:40
Mother of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon charged with his murder

A Pennsylvania teenager allegedly confessed to a friend during an Instagram video call that they had just killed someone and needed help to dispose of the body, authorities say.

Police in Bensalem, 20 miles (32kms) northeast of Philadelphia, said in a statement the 16-year-old suspect flipped the screen to show his friend the blood-covered legs and feet of an apparent homicide victim.

The friend told her mother, who called 911 shortly after 4pm on Friday. Officers from the Bensalem Police Department said they identified the suspect as Joshua Cooper.

When they arrived at the suspect’s address at the Top of the Ridge Trailer Park on the 1400 block of Gibson Road in Bensalem, Mr Cooper ran off out of the back of the trailer, police said in a statement.

Recommended

Entering the property, they found a 13-year-old girl dead on the floor of the bathroom from a gunshot wound and evidence that “substantial steps” had been taken to clean up the crime scene.

Mr Cooper was apprehended in a wooded area on Newport Mews Drive and Groton Drive shortly afterwards, police said.

Mr Cooper has been charged as an adult with homicide, possessing instruments of a crime and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Joshua Cooper, 16, has been charged with murder after allegedly confessing to a friend on an Instagram video call

(Bensalem Police Department)

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that officers found a gun safe and a holster with a pistol missing in a bedroom, citing a police affidavit.

Mr Cooper reportedly told police that the shooting “was an accident”, according to the affidavit.

He said on the morning of the shooting, he had accessed his father’s gun safe by disabling the locks.

The 13-year-old victim was dropped off at his trailer, and the pair watched Netflix. At some point she went to use the bathroom alone, Mr Cooper told investigators, according to the affidavit.

Mr Cooper’s mother then terminated the police interview, The Inquirer stated.

He was denied bail during an arraignment on Friday and has been sent to the Edison Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police praised the actions of the teenager who reported the video call to her mother.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in