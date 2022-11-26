Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Florida man has been charged with attempted murder after sheriffs deputies responding to a 911 call found a woman in a St Petersburg home with a hatchet embedded in her head.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement they were called to the Silver Lake Mobile Home Park at 10.30am on Tuesday where they found the critically injured woman.

The victim, who has been identified as Lisa Rogers Eaton, 56, was rushed to a local hospital with the hatchet still protruding from her head, the sheriff’s office said.

She remained in a life-threatening condition in hospital on Saturday, officials said.

Detectives said that suspect Michael Dougherty, 40, allegedly fled the house where he had been staying with the victim and her husband.

They located his vehicle in Gainesville, 156 miles (250km) north of St Petersburg, and he was pulled over by Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Michael Dougherty, 40, has been charged with the attempted murder of Lisa Ann Rogers (Alachua County Jail)

Lisa Rogers Eaton, 56, was brutally attacked with a hatchet in her home, authorities say (Facebook)

Mr Dougherty has been booked into Alachua County Jail on one felony count of second-degree attempted murder. He is awaiting extradition to Pinellas County.

Ms Eaton’s sister Donna Voye told WFLA that she was not expected to survive and family members had gathered at her hospital bedside to say their final goodbyes.

Ms Voye said her sister and her husband had allowed the suspect to stay with them after he lost his job.

“We can’t understand it because she wouldn’t hurt anybody,” Ms Voye told WFLA.

“No family should ever get a call like we got telling us that or them that their family member is brutally attacked is our little sister was,” she said.