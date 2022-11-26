Woman dies in national park of hypothermia after husband tried to get help

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has died of hypothermia while her husband was rescued after they were caught in extreme cold weather in Utah’s Zion National Park, officials say.

The couple, who have not been identified, set out to walk a 16 mile (25km) track known as the Narrows on Tuesday, the National Park Service said in a statement.

The man, 33, told authorities they encountered dangerously cold temperatures and both began to develop hypothermia.

He set off in search of help early Wednesday morning and came across a group of hikers, who alerted the park rangers and set off to assist his wife.

Search and rescue teams were dispatched and found the woman, 31, unresponsive near the Virgin River.

“First responders administered emergency aid, but they determined she was deceased,” the National Park Service said.

Search and rescue teams found a woman unresponsive and suffering from hypothermia in Zion National Park (file photo) (NPS / Jonathan Shafer)

The park service said hikers had located the woman and attempted to give her CPR.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Office of the Medical Examiner, and the National Park Service are still investigating the cause of the woman’s death.

