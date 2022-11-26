Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman dies in national park of hypothermia after husband tried to get help

Married couple were caught in extreme weather in Utah’z Zion National Park

Bevan Hurley
Saturday 26 November 2022 14:27
Comments
Rockslide hits car in Yellowstone National Park

A woman has died of hypothermia while her husband was rescued after they were caught in extreme cold weather in Utah’s Zion National Park, officials say.

The couple, who have not been identified, set out to walk a 16 mile (25km) track known as the Narrows on Tuesday, the National Park Service said in a statement.

The man, 33, told authorities they encountered dangerously cold temperatures and both began to develop hypothermia.

He set off in search of help early Wednesday morning and came across a group of hikers, who alerted the park rangers and set off to assist his wife.

Recommended

Search and rescue teams were dispatched and found the woman, 31, unresponsive near the Virgin River.

“First responders administered emergency aid, but they determined she was deceased,” the National Park Service said.

Search and rescue teams found a woman unresponsive and suffering from hypothermia in Zion National Park (file photo)

(NPS / Jonathan Shafer)

The park service said hikers had located the woman and attempted to give her CPR.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Office of the Medical Examiner, and the National Park Service are still investigating the cause of the woman’s death.

Developing more to come

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in