Woman dies in national park of hypothermia after husband tried to get help
Married couple were caught in extreme weather in Utah’z Zion National Park
A woman has died of hypothermia while her husband was rescued after they were caught in extreme cold weather in Utah’s Zion National Park, officials say.
The couple, who have not been identified, set out to walk a 16 mile (25km) track known as the Narrows on Tuesday, the National Park Service said in a statement.
The man, 33, told authorities they encountered dangerously cold temperatures and both began to develop hypothermia.
He set off in search of help early Wednesday morning and came across a group of hikers, who alerted the park rangers and set off to assist his wife.
Search and rescue teams were dispatched and found the woman, 31, unresponsive near the Virgin River.
“First responders administered emergency aid, but they determined she was deceased,” the National Park Service said.
The park service said hikers had located the woman and attempted to give her CPR.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Office of the Medical Examiner, and the National Park Service are still investigating the cause of the woman’s death.
Developing more to come
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies