Gabby Petito’s parents have been awarded $3m for a wrongful death lawsuit taken against the family of Brian Laundrie.

The 22-year-old’s remains were found near the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on 19 September last year after a month-long, nationwide missing persons search that captured the attention of the country.

Investigators determined she had been strangled by Laundrie, who later admitted killing her in a confession note before taking his own life in a Florida swamp.

Petito’s parents sued Chris and Roberta Laundrie in May for malice and wrongful death and the case had been due to go to trial in December.

In a statement to DailyMail.com, the Petito’s attorney Patrick Reilly said no amount of money could compensate the family for their heartbreak.

Mr Reilly said he was unsure if the family would receive the full $3m figure, and that any money received from the judgment would go towards the Gabby Petito Foundation.

