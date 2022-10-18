Newly-released footage shows Gabby Petito just hours before she vanished, emerging more than a year after her remains were found.

In a chilling surveillance video from a Wyoming Whole Foods store, dated 27 August 2021, the white Ford Transit van in which she was using to travel cross country with fiancé Brian Laundrie, can be seen pulling up in the car park.

At around 2:11pm, the couple were seen waiting for a minute before stepping out of the vehicle, before spending almost 15 minutes inside the store.

