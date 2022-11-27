Alleged Burger King murderer compares himself to Jesus and Nelson Mandela

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Harlem man charged with the senseless murder of a Burger King cashier while robbing $100 has compared himself to Jesus and Nelson Mandela in a jailhouse interview.

Winston Glynn, 31, told the New York Post from his Rikers Island cell that he was innocent of the charges, while ranting about reparations and declaring that America will “burn”.

“What happened to Nelson Mandela, what happened to Jesus? (They were) innocent,” Mr Glynn told the Post.

“I want to be a leader and all that. A lot of people are jealous, you know.”

Mr Glynn was arrested in January, days after a masked gunman burst into a Burger King on 116th St, East Harlem, and shot dead 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves.

The NYPD said a suspect bashed two people, including the 59-year-old restaurant manager, over the head with a pistol before demanding cash.

Bayron-Nieves, who had only started working night shifts three weeks earlier, handed over $100 from one register. She was attempting to open a second register when she was shot in the chest, police said.

Police used surveillance footage to trace the gunman as he fled on the subway to Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

Winston Glynn denied the murder of Burger King cashier Kristal Bayron-Nieves in a jailhouse interview (Facebook)

Kristal Bayron-Nieves was shot dead while working in a Burger King in East Harlem, New York, in January (Facebook)

Footage also showed the suspect making a card purchase in a bodega about an hour before the shooting.

Police arrested Mr Glynn a few days later at a flat in the neighbourhood, and allegedly found clothes belonging to the shooter in a nearby dumpster.

He had previously worked at the Burger King where the robbery occurred. He was charged with first-degree murder and other charges.

Bayron-Nieves’ grieving family told The Post they were sure Mr Glynn was responsible for her death.

“There is so much evidence against him,” her mother Kristie Nieves told the Post.