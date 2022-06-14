Active shooter alert puts Texas Air Force base on lockdown

Military officials in Texas have placed the at Lackland Air Force Base under lockdown after after gunshots were heard near the base on Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement and security officers at the base are responding after several shots were heard near the base at around 10am.

“Security forces and local law enforcement are currently responding to reports of gunshots heard off-base in the vicinity of Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland AFB,” the base said in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

ACTIVE SHOOTER ALERT (REAL WORLD) - Security forces and local law enforcement are currently responding to reports of gunshots heard off-base in the vicinity of Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland AFB. As more information becomes available, we will provide updated information. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 14, 2022

The San Antonio Police Department issued an update just before 11.30am to say they were investigating gunfire at a gate to the military base on the Medina Base Rd and it was not an active shooter situation.

“Officers are continuing to investigate but there is no threat to the public,” police said in a statement.

There are no reports of injury, KXAN reported.

Lackland Air Force Base is part of Joint Base San Antonio, situated in the suburbs of southwest San Antonio.

Breaking story: more to come