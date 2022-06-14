Brig. Gen Russell Driggers, commander of Joint Base San Antonio, briefed reporters after a shooting at the base on Tuesday morning. (KXAN)

Military officials in Texas have placed Joint Base San Antonio under lockdown after gunshots were heard near the base on Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement and base security officers are responding after several shots were heard near the base at around 10am.

“Security forces and local law enforcement are currently responding to reports of gunshots heard off-base in the vicinity of Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland AFB,” the base said in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

Later on Tuesday, San Antonio Police tweeted that “South Patrol Officers are investigating a ‘shots fired’ call off Medina Base Road outside the gate at Lackland Air Force Base. At this time, there is not an active shooter situation. Officers are continuing to investigate but there is no threat to the public”.

There are no reports of injury, KXAN reported.

Lackland Air Force Base is part of Joint Base San Antonio, situated in the suburbs of southwest San Antonio.

