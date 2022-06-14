Texas shooting - live: Multiple shots fired at base from outside, brigadier general says
Military officials in Texas have placed Joint Base San Antonio under lockdown after gunshots were heard near the base on Tuesday morning.
Law enforcement and base security officers are responding after several shots were heard near the base at around 10am.
“Security forces and local law enforcement are currently responding to reports of gunshots heard off-base in the vicinity of Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland AFB,” the base said in a tweet on Tuesday morning.
Later on Tuesday, San Antonio Police tweeted that “South Patrol Officers are investigating a ‘shots fired’ call off Medina Base Road outside the gate at Lackland Air Force Base. At this time, there is not an active shooter situation. Officers are continuing to investigate but there is no threat to the public”.
There are no reports of injury, KXAN reported.
Lackland Air Force Base is part of Joint Base San Antonio, situated in the suburbs of southwest San Antonio.
2016 incident at base saw student shoot and kill unit commander before killing himself
Lackland Air Force Base is one of three military bases that comprise Joint Base San Antonio, situated in the suburbs of southwest San Antonio.
Lackland Air Force Base’s primary role is to provide recruits with basic military training.
In 2016, a student with the 342nd Training Squadron shot and killed the unit’s commander Lt Col William Schroeder before killing himself.
The San Antonio Express-News reported at the time that Technical Sgt Steven Bellino had been in the Army and the FBI before attempting to become a pararescueman. He went AWOL after he failed a water endurance test. He was detained and returned to the base, reportedly to face a non-judicial punishment, but instead discharged his firearm
Shooting believed to be isolated incident
The shooting only occurred in one location, Brig Gen Driggers told the press.
“To the best of my knowledge, that’s what we found out,” he said.
“Given recent events, people are going to be very tuned into this. And so you’re going to have multiple inputs, multiple phone calls, and it really is the team’s job to come together, evaluate what actually happened and that’s why we do the lockdown to give them the time and space to be able to do that and figure out if it’s one or multiple” incidents, he added.
“At this time, we believe that it was just the one, they responded and now we’re all clear,” he said, adding that an “investigation will help us work out if there [are] any other details,” he said.
‘There’s a lot of evaluation needs to be done’
Brig Gen Driggers said that “right now in a situation like this, there’s a lot of evaluation needs to be done”.
“We still have the team out there taking a look at doing the investigation. So the first part is to assure the safety and security of all of our personnel on the base. And now we’re going to have a follow-up investigation. And so we got to let that run its course as they ... get us a picture of what actually happened,” he added.
Commander: Six to eight shots fried from off base onto base
Brigadier General Russell Driggers, the commander of Joint Base San Antonio, said during a press briefing that between six and eight shots were fired from off base onto the base by what they believe was a single shooter in an isolated incident.
Base announces ‘all clear’ after lockdown
Active shooter alert puts Texas Air Force base on lockdown
Military officials in Texas have placed the at Lackland Air Force Base under lockdown after after gunshots were heard near the base on Tuesday morning.
Law enforcement and security officers at the base are responding after several shots were heard near the base at around 10am.
“Security forces and local law enforcement are currently responding to reports of gunshots heard off-base in the vicinity of Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland AFB,” the base said in a tweet on Tuesday morning.
San Antonio Police later issued an update to say it was no longer an ‘active shooter’ situation
