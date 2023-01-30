Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Michigan high school student hasn’t been seen since last week as the search continues.

Adriana Davidson was last in touch with her parents around 9am on Friday 27 January when she was on her way to school and was last seen by friends at around 11am that same day outside Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor west of Detriot.

The 15-year-old from Scio Township is a sophomore at the school, according to WDIV.

Adriana was reported missing on Saturday at 12.10am, prompting the search by deputies from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

The school, where she was last spotted, is located at West Stadium Boulevard and Main Street in the Allmendinger Heights neighbourhood of Ann Arbor.

When she didn’t come home on Friday, family and friends started to search the area for her, and she was reported missing when that effort was unsuccessful.

No official information has been shared regarding why or how she vanished.

Ann Arbor Public Schools said in a statement that “student and staff safety remain the top priority”.

They added that the sheriff’s office issued a missing person alert for the 10-grade student “through their Washtenaw Alert system on Saturday night”.

Fears grow for Michigan schoolgirl Adriana Davidson who vanished three days ago (Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office)

