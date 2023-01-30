Nicola Bulley: Police 'extremely concerned' for dog walker missing for three days

Police have said that they are “extremely concerned” for the safety of Nicola Bulley, a dog walker who has been missing for three days.

The 45-year-old was last seen walking her dog on a footpath close to the River Wyre off Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire on the morning of 27 January.

Lancashire Police have conducted searches using drones and dogs, supported by the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue team and the North West Underwater Search Team.

Officers have appealed for anyone who may have dashcam footage from Friday morning to come forward.

Sign up for our newsletters.