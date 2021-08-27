AP News Digest 3:40 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————-

ONLY ON AP

————————-

SOLDIER'S MISSION-SAVING TRANSLATOR — U.S. Army veteran Spencer Sullivan and his former Afghan translator risked their lives trying to eliminate the Taliban, dodging bullets together. Now the soldier is desperately trying to get his friend a visa, because he knows what could happen if he doesn't. Sullivan is among scores of U.S. combat veterans trying to rescue the Afghans who served alongside them and fulfill the promise they say the U.S. government failed to keep to the local people. By Julie Watson and Andrea Rosa. SENT: 1,970 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 890 words is also available.

————————-

TOP STORIES

————————-

AFGHANISTAN — Evacuation flights from Afghanistan resumed with new urgency, a day after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of desperate people fleeing the Taliban takeover. The U.S. says further attempted attacks are expected ahead of the Tuesday deadline for foreign troops to leave, ending America’s longest war. By Sayed Ziarmal Hashemi, Tameem Akhgar and Cara Anna. SENT: 590 words, photos. With AFGHANISTAN-THE-LATEST.

UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN — President Joe Biden says the United States will complete its evacuation of Americans and others from Kabul despite the attack that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and many Afghan civilians. He vows to avenge the deaths, saying the U.S. has some idea of who perpetrated the attack and will hunt them down. By Robert Burns, Darlene Superville and Matthew Lee. SENT: 1,110 words, photos, video. With AFGHANISTAN-DEADLIEST-DAYS — Deadliest days for U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

EVICTION MORATORIUM — The Supreme Court allows evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. By Mark Sherman. SENT: 760 words, photo.

2020-CENSUS-MISSING-COMMUNITIES — The results of the 2020 headcount have many Latino and Black communities concerned about whether the latest numbers are accurate. Communities of color have traditionally been undercounted in the once-a-decade census. Experts say the pandemic and mistrust fueled by the Trump administration’s attempted political interference contributed to fewer people responding to the survey. By Astrid Galvan and Mike Schneider. SENT: 1,200 words, photos, graphics.

TROPICAL-WEATHER-ATLANTIC — Tropical Storm Ida prompted a hurricane warning for New Orleans and an emergency declaration for the state of Louisiana as it pushed across the Caribbean toward an anticipated strike on Cuba. Ida could be near major hurricane strength by the time it reaches the northern Gulf Coast, which forecasters predict may happen sometime late Sunday or early Monday. SENT: 430 words, photo. With TROPICAL WEATHER-PACIFIC — Tropical Storm Nora a hurricane threat to Mexico’s coast.

UNITED STATES-ISRAEL — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is aiming to dissuade Biden from returning to the Iran nuclear deal when the two leaders meet at the White House. By Aamer Madhani. SENT: 740 words, photos. UPCOMING: 900 words after 10:30 a.m. meeting.

—————————————————-

MORE ON AFGHANISTAN

——————————————————

LEAVING AFGHANISTAN-FAMILY OF EIGHT — An Afghan couple who arrived in the United States this week navigated the streets of Taliban-controlled Kabul with their six children repeatedly before making it onto a rescue flight. SENT: 530 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-WOMEN-TOP STUDENT — Salgy Baran got the highest score in all of Afghanistan on her university entrance exams this year, but she has no answers for what comes next. SENT: 650 words, photos.

MIGRATION-BOSNIA-AFGHANISTAN — Thousands of migrants, including many Afghans, are stranded in Bosnia and other Balkan countries while trying to reach wealthy European nations. SENT: 510 words, photo.

ALBANIA-AFGHANS — Albania is housing its first group of Afghan evacuees who made it out of their country despite days of chaos near the Kabul airport, including an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. SENT: 320 words, photos.

————————-

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

————————-

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII SURGE — Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the highest since the start of the pandemic, with hospitals nearing capacity and the governor now urging tourists to stay away. SENT: 990 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW ZEALAND — By early next week, New Zealanders should know if their government’s strict new lockdown is working to stamp out its first coronavirus outbreak in six months. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

—————————————————————-

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

—————————————————————-

AL-CAPONE-HEIRLOOMS-AUCTION — Al Capone’s favorite gun, personal items head to auction. SENT: 980 words, photos.

EPSTEIN-JAIL-CLOSURE — U.S. closing troubled NYC jail where Epstein killed himself. SENT: 820 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-PSYCHEDELIC-DRUGS — California delays decriminalizing psychedelic substances. SENT: 420 words, photo.

R-KELLY — Witness: R. Kelly once compared himself to Jerry Lee Lewis. SENT: 430 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NEVADA — Nevada coronavirus vaccination promotion ends with $1 million prize. SENT: 370 words, photo.

————————————————-

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

————————————————-

SANDERS IN TRUMP COUNTRY — Bernie Sanders has long argued that steep federal spending and bigger government can improve the lives of working-class Americans and win back the kinds of disaffected, largely white voters who flocked to Donald Trump. The Vermont senator is venturing into Trump country to test that theory this weekend. SENT: 1,100 words, photo.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————-

WESTERN-WILDFIRES — Some 14,000 firefighters facing changing weather conditions battled more than a dozen large wildfires across California, including a growing blaze that was slowly pushing toward the Lake Tahoe resort region. SENT: 910 words, photos, videos.

VOTING-BILL-TEXAS — Texas Republicans advanced new voting restrictions after months of protests by Democrats, who after returning from a 38-day walkout are now all but out of ways to stop a bill that includes a ban on drive-thru voting and would empower poll watchers. SENT: 840 words, photos.

TENNESSEE FLOODING — Helicopter pilot Joel Boyers had prayed for God to show him his life had meaning just days before a frantic phone call came, asking him to perform a rooftop rescue in a flooded Tennessee town. SENT: 1,040 words, photos, video.

EL PASO SHOOTING-VICTIM'S HUSBAND — A man who drew worldwide sympathy and support after his wife was killed in the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart will be laid to rest. SENT: 390 words, photos.

SIRHAN-SIRHAN-PAROLE-HEARING — Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. SENT: 770 words, photos.

SCULPTURE DEATHS — Officials are evaluating the future of a 150-foot-tall piece of public art in New York City known as the Vessel after a string of suicides. SENT: 910 words, photos.

OFFICER KILLED-FUNERAL SERVICES — A New Orleans police officer who was shot and killed while on vacation in Houston is remembered during a memorial service. SENT: 280 words, photos.

———————————-

INTERNATIONAL

———————————-

MALAYSIA-POLITICS — Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob retained mostly familiar faces in his Cabinet, but vowed his government will be more open as it seeks to curb a worsening pandemic. SENT: 560 words, photos.

————————-

BUSINESS/TECH

————————-

APPLE-APP-STORE-SETTLEMENT — Apple has agreed to let developers of iPhone apps email their users about cheaper ways to pay for digital subscriptions and media by circumventing a commission system that generates billions of dollars annually for the iPhone maker. By Technology Writer Michael Liedtke. SENT: 610 words, photo.

FEDERAL RESERVE-POWELL — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell outlines his view of the economy and the threats it faces in a speech at an annual conference of central bankers in which Powell may provide clues to how and when the Fed will begin dialing back its support for the economy – a decision that has become more complicated. UPCOMING: Powell remarks scheduled for 10 a.m.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mixed as investors awaited more guidance on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s easing plans. SENT: 460 words, photos.

------------------------------

HOW TO REACH US

----------------------------—

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Toru Takahashi (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.