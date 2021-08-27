Afghan ally tells Fox News he will never regret helping US even if he dies

An Afghan who assisted US forces for decades is now trapped in the country, but says even though he’s facing great peril, he still doesn’t regret helping America.

“I know I’m going to be left behind. I know that I’m going to get killed,” the man, using the pseudonym “Carl” for protection, told Fox News on Friday. “Look, the good thing is that I’m not going to die for a bad thing. I’m going to die for a good thing. What I did, I will never regret it because I have tried to help people.”

Carl has tried to escape Kabul four times now, but hasn’t been successful. On one attempt, he made it through the Taliban’s tight security restrictions around the airport, only to later be thrown out.

“Basically, I have saved American lives, but I have never got a chance to get a visa,” he added. “I didn’t want to be in the situation that I am now. I’m hiding. My family is somewhere else and I’m somewhere else.”

Now, according to the Army Week Association, an organisation which is trying to help Carl secure passage out of the country, their best hope of evacuating him is Project Dynamo , a privately funded airlift effort aiming to launch rescue flights from other Afghan provinces, away from the chaos in Kabul.

The fate of people like Carl, and numerous other Afghans who hope to leave the country, is in limbo in the coming days, as US troops plan to leave Afghanistan by the end of the month.

Attacks have already occurred, even before the full withdrawal is complete. A suicide bomb and attack by gunmen at the Kabul airport on Thursday killed at least 90 Afghans and 13 US service members.

Carl witnessed one of those attacks, he told the hosts of Fox’s America’s Newsroom.

“There was a woman, she was crying and there was a baby that was lying on the ground, so I went for her. I grabbed her and put her on my shoulder,” he said. “I run back to the vehicle. I put her in the vehicle. I tried to get her to the hospital – we got into bad traffic. I got out of the vehicle again and took her to the hospital. She died, right. When I get to the hospital she died right in my hands.”