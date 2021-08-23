The Pentagon has admitted it has no idea how much of its military hardware has been seized by the Taliban and said it has no plan to try and retrieve it.

Three decades after the CIA agents offered suitcases containing thousands of dollars to buy back lethal Stinger missiles it has provided to the Mujahideen to fight the Soviet Union, experts believe billions of dollars of military hardware may be in the hands of the latest iteration of Islamist fighters.

Three decades after the CIA agents offered suitcases containing thousands of dollars to buy back lethal Stinger missiles it has provided to the Mujahideen to fight the Soviet Union, experts believe billions of dollars of military hardware may be in the hands of the latest iteration of Islamist fighters.

The US spent up to $80bn training and equipping the Afghan National Army (ANA) in the words of Joe Biden producing an organisation that was “incredibly well equipped [and] a force larger in size than the militaries of many of our NATO allies”.

Yet as the Taliban seized control of the bulk of the country with little or no resistance from the ANA, it also bragged and posed for photographs with the military hardware it had captured - helicopters, Humvees, artillery guns and night-vision goggles.

One US official told Reuters: “Everything that hasn’t been destroyed is the Taliban’s now.”

More follows....