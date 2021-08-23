Afghanistan news – live: Joe Biden says US ramping up Kabul evacuation effort
Joe Biden has said that evacuation efforts from Afghanistan are “ramping up” even as he faces pressure to extend the deadline to bring all Americans back. He also said that the US troops are extending the access area around the airport.
The founder of an all-girls school in Afghanistan, in a heartbreaking incident, burnt all her students’ records to protect them from the Taliban.
Meanwhile, the UK is planning to add the Taliban to the terror groups list so as to discourage Britons from joining them.
Hundreds of their “fighters” are heading to the Panjshir Valley — one of the few parts of the country not controlled by the Taliban, the group said on Sunday.
The foreign minister of Australia said that it is willing to assist with evacuations from Afghanistan if the United States decides to delay its withdrawal.
The US president also said that the troops are extending the access area around the airport. He said: “We have made changes, including extending the access area around the airport - the safe zone. We have a long way to go and a lot can still go wrong.”
Joe Biden had earlier pledged to take out all Americans from Afghanistan — and those who helped the US war effort from Kabul — till 31 August. But lately, he is facing increased pressure to extend that deadline.
The US has flown nearly 28,000 people from Afghanistan in the past week, reports said.
The Kabul airport meanwhile continues to see chaotic scenes and at least 20 people have died as thousands queue up outside the airport.
