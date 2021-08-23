Liveupdated1629692848

Afghanistan news – live: Joe Biden says US ramping up Kabul evacuation effort

Follow the latest updates below

Maroosha Muzaffar
Monday 23 August 2021 05:27
comments
<p>Taliban fighters on a pick-up truck move around a market area, flocked with local Afghan people at the Kote Sangi area of Kabul on 17 August 2021, after Taliban seized control of the capital following the collapse of the Afghan government</p>

Taliban fighters on a pick-up truck move around a market area, flocked with local Afghan people at the Kote Sangi area of Kabul on 17 August 2021, after Taliban seized control of the capital following the collapse of the Afghan government

(AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Biden has said that evacuation efforts from Afghanistan are “ramping up” even as he faces pressure to extend the deadline to bring all Americans back. He also said that the US troops are extending the access area around the airport.

The founder of an all-girls school in Afghanistan, in a heartbreaking incident, burnt all her students’ records to protect them from the Taliban.

Meanwhile, the UK is planning to add the Taliban to the terror groups list so as to discourage Britons from joining them.

Hundreds of their “fighters” are heading to the Panjshir Valley — one of the few parts of the country not controlled by the Taliban, the group said on Sunday.

Recommended

The foreign minister of Australia said that it is willing to assist with evacuations from Afghanistan if the United States decides to delay its withdrawal.

1629692848

Joe Biden says US evacuation efforts are ramping up

Joe Biden has said that evacuation efforts from Afghanistan are “ramping up” even as he faces pressure to extend the deadline to bring all Americans back.

The US president also said that the troops are extending the access area around the airport. He said: “We have made changes, including extending the access area around the airport - the safe zone. We have a long way to go and a lot can still go wrong.”

Joe Biden had earlier pledged to take out all Americans from Afghanistan — and those who helped the US war effort from Kabul — till 31 August. But lately, he is facing increased pressure to extend that deadline.

The US has flown nearly 28,000 people from Afghanistan in the past week, reports said.

The Kabul airport meanwhile continues to see chaotic scenes and at least 20 people have died as thousands queue up outside the airport.

Maroosha Muzaffar23 August 2021 05:27

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments