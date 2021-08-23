Taliban fighters on a pick-up truck move around a market area, flocked with local Afghan people at the Kote Sangi area of Kabul on 17 August 2021, after Taliban seized control of the capital following the collapse of the Afghan government (AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Biden has said that evacuation efforts from Afghanistan are “ramping up” even as he faces pressure to extend the deadline to bring all Americans back. He also said that the US troops are extending the access area around the airport.

The founder of an all-girls school in Afghanistan, in a heartbreaking incident, burnt all her students’ records to protect them from the Taliban.

Meanwhile, the UK is planning to add the Taliban to the terror groups list so as to discourage Britons from joining them.

Hundreds of their “fighters” are heading to the Panjshir Valley — one of the few parts of the country not controlled by the Taliban, the group said on Sunday.

The foreign minister of Australia said that it is willing to assist with evacuations from Afghanistan if the United States decides to delay its withdrawal.