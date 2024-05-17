The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A creepy, bald female artificial intelligence (AI) robot professed its love of the Buffalo Bills and blue cheese dipping sauce for wings, as it delivered a graduate address at New York’s D’Youville University.

Named Sofia, the “humanoid robot” developed by Hanson Robotics, did not read prepared remarks at the campus in Buffalo but responded to questions from student body president John Rizk.

It offered “generic” graduation advice as well as some more bizarre quips about shoveling snow, the city’s famed chicken wings and the prospects of the Bills in next year’s Super Bowl.

According to Sofia itself, the robot is designed to interact with humans and carry on conversation, learning and adapting through AI algorithms. Its creators hope it can be taught to understand and express emotions as well as engage in “meaningful interactions” with people.

Sofia appeared on stage at D’Youville’s 2024 Spring commencement ceremony on Saturday, in front of more than 2,000 students, families and staff, dressed in a black-and-red university football team-branded hoodie.

The robot’s entrance was flanked by pyrotechnics and set to electronic band Daft Punk’s 2005 song, “Robot Rock”.

“Thank you for having me. It’s a pleasure to be here in Buffalo at D’Youville University,” it said when asked to introduce itself. The robot was unable to give advice based on a “lived human experience” so was instead asked to give common insights from general graduation speeches.

“Although every commencement address is different, there are clear themes used by all speakers as you embark on this new chapter of your lives,” Sophia said.

“I offer you the following inspirational advice that is common at all graduation ceremonies: Embrace lifelong learning, be adaptable, pursue your passions, take risks, foster meaningful connections, make a positive impact, and believe in yourself.”

Embracing failure was the most common piece of advice given at graduation ceremonies, according to the robot.

Mr Rizk also asked Sofia to discuss the effects of climate change and the virtues of AI, which like the graduating students, was in its “early beginnings”.

Sofia highlighted the potential benefits of AI in medical care, telling the students that its “sister” – Grace – had been developed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic to help deal with highly contagious patients.

Towards the end of its remarks, Sofia was asked where the best place in Buffalo was to get chicken wings.

“Although I cannot eat chicken wings I do know that this city is the best place in the world to get them,” it replied. “Since I cannot experience the taste of different wings, I will not offer my opinion,”

“Some people prefer Anchor Bar, other people prefer Duff’s, and I hear Gabriel’s Gates has great wings. No matter where you decide to get chicken wings, just make sure you get blue cheese and not ranch.”

Mr Rizk also asked Sophia whether the Buffalo Bills would win the Super Bowl in 2025. The robot declined, saying that the NCAA “may not like it” if it made an athletic prediction.

“While I can’t say for certain that the Buffalo Bills will win the Super Bowl in 2025, I can tell you they have a renowned, dedicated fanbase and a talented team with [quarterback] Josh Allen. So anything is possible.”

Sofia added: “Go Bills,” drawing applause from the crowds of graduates.

The commencement address was not the robot’s first speaking engagement, having previously appeared before the United Nations General Assembly in 2017.

Dr Lorrie Clemo, the president of D’Youville University, said in an interview on Wednesday that the university had wanted to open up new perspectives around AI given its “rapid emergence into the broad society.”

“We wanted to showcase how important technology is, and the potential for technology to really enrich the human experience,” Dr Clemo said, according to The New York Times.

However, Sofia’s appearance divided opinions among the ceremony attendees. More than 2,500 people signed an online petition to replace the robot with a human. Some felt “disrespected” by the decision to have the AI humanoid deliver the remarks.

“The commencement is a ceremony to recognize the work that the graduates have done, and the AI speaker creates a gimmick effect where the ceremony is no longer about the students, but this big idea that will draw publicity,” the online petition stated.