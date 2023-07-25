Watch live: Anthropic CEO testifies to Senate as lawmakers consider AI regulations

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Dario Amodei, CEO of artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, testifies at a US Senate hearing on AI as lawmakers consider potential regulations for the fast-growing technology on Tuesday, 25 July.

The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law is holding a hearing titled “Oversight of AI: Principles for Regulation.”

Witnesses will also include Stuart Russell, professor of computer science at The University of California, Berkley, and Yoshua Bengio, founder and scientific director of Mila - Quebec AI Institute and professor in the Department of Computer Science and Operations Research at Universite de Montreal.

Ahead of the hearing, Democratic senator Richard Blumenthal said: “It’s our obligation to address AI’s potential threats and risks before they become real.

“We are on the verge of a new era, with major consequences for workers, consumer privacy, and our society.”

The hearing comes after Joe Biden met with the CEOs of top AI companies, including Amodei, back in May to make clear they must ensure products are safe before they are deployed.