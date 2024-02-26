The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A US Air Force member who set himself on fire outside of the Israeli embassy in Washington DC in protest of the Isreal–Hamas war has died, a US official said.

The news comes approximately 24 hours after emergency services responded to calls about the man setting himself ablaze outside of the embassy.

The man, whose identity is pending, filmed himself and live-streamed it onto the social media platform, Twitch, claiming it was an act to “no longer be complicity in genocide”.

Law enforcement officials successfully extinguished the flames, however, the man suffered life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

This is a breaking news story, more follows...