Serving US Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in ‘genocide’ protest

Graphic video of incident shows man yelling ‘I will no longer be complicit in genocide’

Shweta Sharma
Monday 26 February 2024 04:40
Comments
US Secret Service vehicles block access to a street leading to the Embassy of Israel in Washington, DC on February 25, 2024. A man reportedly set himself on fire near the embassy on Sunday afternoon

(AFP via Getty Images)

A man who set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington DC on Sunday in an apparent protest against the Gaza war is a serving member of the US Air Force, a spokesperson confirmed.

The US Air Force serviceman suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition at a hospital.

The man filmed his protest and livestreamed the video on social media platform Twitch shortly before 1pm local time on Sunday.

The graphic footage shows him shouting “I will no longer be complicit in genocide” and “I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest” as he stood in front of the embassy gates.

He then kept his phone down to film himself pouring a clear liquid from a metal bottle and setting himself alight. He also shouts “Free Palestine!” before falling to the ground.

Law enforcement officers then approached the man and successfully put out the flames.

More follows

