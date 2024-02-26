Serving US Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in ‘genocide’ protest
Graphic video of incident shows man yelling ‘I will no longer be complicit in genocide’
A man who set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington DC on Sunday in an apparent protest against the Gaza war is a serving member of the US Air Force, a spokesperson confirmed.
The US Air Force serviceman suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition at a hospital.
The man filmed his protest and livestreamed the video on social media platform Twitch shortly before 1pm local time on Sunday.
The graphic footage shows him shouting “I will no longer be complicit in genocide” and “I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest” as he stood in front of the embassy gates.
He then kept his phone down to film himself pouring a clear liquid from a metal bottle and setting himself alight. He also shouts “Free Palestine!” before falling to the ground.
Law enforcement officers then approached the man and successfully put out the flames.
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies