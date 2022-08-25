Airplane engine bursts into flames on flight from Mexico to Los Angeles

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A flight from Mexico to Los Angeles turned frightening when one of the plane's engines caught fire minutes after takeoff.

A Viva Aerobus flight departing Guadalajara for Los Angeles had to be grounded shortly after takeoff when one of its engines burst into flames. Some passengers on the flight reported hearing an explosion about 10 minutes into the flight.

The understandably frightening scene caused some passengers to panic. Passengers said some of their fellow travelers were screaming, some were crying and others were praying as the pilot navigated the plane back to safety.

The plane was only in the air for about 45 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

Viva Aerobus is investigating the incident, but released a statement in the mean time attributing the fire to the “friction of metals” in the engine.

After the plane returned to Gudalajara, passengers were put up in hotel rooms while their trips were rescheduled.

“We profoundly lament the inconveniences that this instance could have caused,” the airline said in a statement.