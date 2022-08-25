Airplane engine bursts into flames on flight from Mexico to Los Angeles
The airline said it would investigate the incident
A flight from Mexico to Los Angeles turned frightening when one of the plane's engines caught fire minutes after takeoff.
A Viva Aerobus flight departing Guadalajara for Los Angeles had to be grounded shortly after takeoff when one of its engines burst into flames. Some passengers on the flight reported hearing an explosion about 10 minutes into the flight.
The understandably frightening scene caused some passengers to panic. Passengers said some of their fellow travelers were screaming, some were crying and others were praying as the pilot navigated the plane back to safety.
The plane was only in the air for about 45 minutes, and no injuries were reported.
Viva Aerobus is investigating the incident, but released a statement in the mean time attributing the fire to the “friction of metals” in the engine.
After the plane returned to Gudalajara, passengers were put up in hotel rooms while their trips were rescheduled.
“We profoundly lament the inconveniences that this instance could have caused,” the airline said in a statement.
