An Alabama high school football player has died a day after he suffered a brain injury during a game.

Caden Tellier, 16, was airlifted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham hospital in critical condition after a head injury in Friday’s game at Morgan Academy in Selma, and his death was announced the next day.

According to the school’s headmaster, Dr. Bryan Oliver, the injury occurred during a tackle in the third-quarter of the season opener, AL reports.

“Our boy, Caden Tellier has met Jesus face to face. We appreciate all of your prayers and we covet them for the hard days ahead,” Tellier’s family said in a statement on social media.

The junior’s family also confirmed he is an organ donor. “Caden is best known for his kindness, generosity and love. True to his nature, he is giving of himself one more time to save the lives of others through the donation of his organs,” they said.

Oliver confirmed the school has canceled all athletic activities for the rest of the week, including the football team’s game this Friday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you that Caden Tellier has gone to be with his Lord and Savior,” he said. “Caden loved the Lord with all his heart and was a shining light every day he graced the halls of Morgan Academy. He was a student, a friend, an athlete and most important a Christ follower.

“There are no words to describe how we feel as a school community and family. We will come together and support Jamie, Arsella and Lyla with our whole hearts. We offer our deepest sympathy to the Tellier’s extended family as well. I want to thank all the schools and individuals that have reached out during this difficult time. Caden will never be forgotten for who he was and what he means to Morgan Academy.”

A post on GoFundMe to support with Tellier’s funeral arrangements and other medical expenses has raised more than $75,000 so far.