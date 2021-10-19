Third person charged with murder of 13-year-old Alabama boy struck by bullet while playing on iPad

Jaden Zaire Jenkins is arrested and charged with capital murder over the shooting death of Kei’lan Allen

Tuesday 19 October 2021 20:43
<p>James Deanthony Reed was arrested and charged previously </p>

Police have charged a third person with capital murder in the killing of a 13-year-old boy who was hit by a bullet that entered his bedroom as he played on an iPad.

Jaden Zaire Jenkins, 19, was arrested on Monday in the death of Kei’lan Allen, Tuscaloosa police said.

Julian Lamont Gordon, 21, and James Deanthony Reed, 18, were charged previously.

Court records weren’t available on Tuesday to show whether any of the three had attorneys to speak on their behalf.

Allen was in his bedroom playing on an iPad when gunfire erupted outside his home on Friday, police said.

At least one bullet entered the residence and struck the child, killing him. Multiple shell casings were found outside the house.

Investigators believe shooters who drove by the home intended to target an older member of Allen’s family but shot the boy instead, said Capt. Jack Kennedy, commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

