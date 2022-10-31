Alabama government plaza placed on lockdown amid police standoff with armed man

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Parts of Government Plaza in Mobile, Alabama is on lockdown amid a possible suicide intervention outside a government building involving an armed man.

Chief Paul Prine of the Mobile Police Department said they’re in communications with a man in a car who has pointed a gun at his own head.

They believe that he has been shot, but don’t know where. A cell phone was delivered to the man via a robot.

The man hasn’t made any threats to police officers or any kind of demands, according to WKRG.

Chief Prine said communications have been difficult as the man hasn’t acted rationally.

The standoff started when police approached the man as he was suffering from a gunshot wound and the man aimed his firearm at the officers.

More follows...