Alabama government plaza placed on lockdown amid police standoff with armed man
Parts of Government Plaza in Mobile, Alabama is on lockdown amid a possible suicide intervention outside a government building involving an armed man.
Chief Paul Prine of the Mobile Police Department said they’re in communications with a man in a car who has pointed a gun at his own head.
They believe that he has been shot, but don’t know where. A cell phone was delivered to the man via a robot.
The man hasn’t made any threats to police officers or any kind of demands, according to WKRG.
Chief Prine said communications have been difficult as the man hasn’t acted rationally.
The standoff started when police approached the man as he was suffering from a gunshot wound and the man aimed his firearm at the officers.
