Video of alleged white nationalists door-knocking in Alabama goes viral on TikTok

A home security camera that allegedly captures white nationalists going door-to-door in Alabama spreading hate has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, capture on a Ring doorbell camera, two men in suit jackets can be heard saying, “We are white nationalists and we’re going around hoping to talk to people about some things,” including “white people in the United States”.

“Did you say you’re a white nationalist?” a male-sounding voice can be heard saying from inside the house, before a female-sounding voice adds, “We’re not interested.”

The clip was posted by Mallory Hytes Hagan, a former Alabama congressional candidate and 2013 Miss America.

“Out in broad daylight soliciting in Alabama… tik tok… do your thing,” she wrote in a caption on the video, which asks, “Can we find these guys?”

Elsewhere on social media, she said the recording was captured in her uncle’s neighbourhood in the small town of Cusseta, Alabama, in the east of the state near the Georgia border.

The video has been liked more than 295,000 times and shared nearly 20,000 times.

On Twitter, Ms Hagan shared images of a brochure the white nationalist proselytisers left behind, which reads, “End systemic racism. Be pro-white” and warns of such racist bogeymen as “anti-white” discrimination and the “great replacement.”

Other recommendations in the material include calling for the banning of critical race theory, ceasing all immigration, and establishing a congressional “White caucus.”

The flyer also includes recommendations for extremist reading materials and ways to contact political representatives.

Another Twitter user, @JanetJaxEm, said the men also came to her brother’s house.

Michelle Kinney of the Lincoln Project condemned the footage, writing on Twitter on Wednesday, “They used to wear hoods, now it’s just a blazer. Self proclaimed white nationalists knocking on doors in Cusseta, Alabama today — in broad daylight.”