An Alaskan man who clung on to a chunk of ice for more than 30 minutes in freezing water has been rescued, said officials.

Jamie Snedden, a resident of Homer city in Alaska, was walking along the shoreline on ice when a chunk broke free and drifted into the Alaskan gulf’s Cook Inlet with the moving current, Tim DeSpan, a spokesperson for Alaska Wildlife Troopers, said on Monday.

When wildlife trooper Jeremy Baum reached the spot, he only saw Mr Snedden’s head and arms above the water as he held on to the chunk of ice.

The loose shoreline swept Mr Snedden for about 300 yards (274 metres) out into the inlet, almost near the Anchor river’s mouth.

Authorities from Misty, a fishing vessel, and wildlife troops reached the spot around 11.47am after they were asked for urgent help by a marine broadcast.

Mr Baum used an inflatable pack raft and rowed to Mr Snedden, struggling under icy water.

The 45-year-old, who was not wearing any type of flotation assisting device, was pulled aboard the fishing vehicle with help from the ship’s captain.

Mr Snedden was found conscious and breathing and was taken to a hospital. He is being treated for hypothermia after being partially submerged in the water’s near-subzero temperature for about 30-40 minutes.

The air temperature at the time was confirmed by the US coast guard to be at 30F (-1.11C), while the water was 38F (3.33C).

Mr Snedden, however, is expected to recover fully, according to Mr DeSpan.

Alaska wildlife troopers’ Mr Baum said without assistance, it would have been more challenging to rescue the trapped man and to rush him to emergency medical services as quickly as they did.