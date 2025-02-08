Alaska plane crash updates: No survivors after missing plane found outside of Nome
Nine passengers and a pilot are missing after Flight 445 vanished in the rural western region of Nome, leaving medical personnel ‘standing ready to respond’
A plane carrying 10 people that disappeared mid-flight in rural Alaska during a dangerous winter storm has been found, alongside three bodies, authorities have confirmed.
On Friday, shortly after 2 p.m. local time the U.S. Coast Guard announced the aircraft had been found approximately 34 miles southeast of Nome in the west of the state, and that there were no survivors of the crash.
“Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragic incident,” the USCG said.
Authorities previously said Bering Air Flight 455 suffered “some kind of event” before that caused it to “rapidly lose altitude and speed.”
Authorities had been scouring the ground for survivors in “zero visibility conditions,” while warning the public against embarking on private rescue missions since the aircraft was reported missing just before 4 p.m. local time on Thursday.
The plane took off from Unalakleet at 2:37 p.m. before losing contact with the air traffic control tower less than an hour later, according to Bering Air’s director of operations, David Olson. It was about 12 miles offshore flying over the Norton Sound – about 10 minutes before its scheduled arrival in Nome.
All missings have been presumed dead and all families of passengers have been notified, the fire department said Friday.
Unspecified 'event' caused missing aircraft to drop off radars
An unspecified “event” caused the Bering Air Flight 445 to drop off the radars, officials have said.
Coast Guard Luitenant Commander Ben McIntyre-Coble said on Friday that “some kind of event” caused the aircraft to “rapidly lose altitude and speed.”
He said he could not comment on the nature of the event, and added that investigations are ongoing.
All passengers on missing flight were adults
All 10 passengers on the missing Bering flight were adults, officials have confirmed.
Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander Ben McIntyre-Coble said that the trip was a “regularly scheduled commuter flight” at a press conference on Friday.
The USCG announced that all those aboard the plane were dead, at around 3 p.m. local time on Friday.
Three aviation incidents in 8 days
The U.S. skies have seen multiple aviation incidents since late January.
On January 29, a military helicopter collided with an American Airlines jet, killing all 67 people on board both aircrafts.
Days later, a medical jet carrying a young girl, her mother and four crew members crashed down in northeast Philadelphia, claiming all the lives on board.
Now, the plane flying 10 people to Nome, Alaska has disappeared during a winter storm. Officials are now in a race against time to find the nine passengers and pilot.
Cause of the incident remains 'unknown' after plane and passengers found dead
Though the aircraft and its passengers have now been found, the cause of the incident is still unknown.
Authorities previously said Bering Air Flight 455 suffered “some kind of event” before that caused it to “rapidly lose altitude and speed.”
What happened to the vanished Bering air flight near Nome?
A plane carrying 10 people that went missing in rural Alaska during a brutal winter storm on Thursday, has now been found.
Rescue crews are worked through “zero visibility conditions” to search for survivors aboard the Bering Air Flight 445, though authorities later announced there had been no survivors.
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy said he and his wife were “heartbroken” by the deaths of the Bering Air Flight 445 passengers.
“Our prayers are with the families, friends, and communities mourning this tragedy,” he wrote on X.
“We are grateful to the search teams who worked tirelessly to locate the aircraft. I ask all Alaskans to keep those affected in their thoughts and prayers.”
Coast Guard shares picture of the wreckage of Bering Air Flight 445
Nine passengers and a pilot are missing after Bering Air flight 445 vanished in the rural western region of Nome in Alaska.
The missing plane marks the third major air incident involving US personnel in 10 days.
A mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a US military Black Hawk helicopter in Washington DC took the lives of 67 passengers on Wednesday 29 January.
Two days later, a medical jet crashed in Northeast Philadelphia, killing seven people, including all six passengers on board.
Missing plane found on sea ice
The Bering Air flight 455 was located on sea ice, authorities said on Friday.
Mike Salerno, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard, said rescuers were searching the aircraft's last known location by helicopter when they spotted the wreckage.
They lowered two rescue swimmers to investigate.
