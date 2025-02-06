President Donald Trump raised eyebrows during the National Prayer Breakfast after he made an analogy about a golf driving range when discussing the Potomac plane crash tragedy.

Addressing religious leaders, he opined on how an Army Black Hawk helicopter could collide with an American Airlines plane which claimed the lives of 67 people.

“I guess the helicopter was high, and we will point out exactly what happened,” he said. “But the odds even if you had nothing, nobody, the odds of that napping are extremely small. Did you ever go to a driving range in golf and hit hundreds of balls, thousands of hours. I’ve never seen a ball hit another ball. You never see them hit and balls going up all over the place. That is amazing that could happen.”