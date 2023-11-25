Alaska authorities identify family and neighbour killed or missing in major landslide

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alaska authorities have identified several family members who were killed in a major landslide that smashed into a residential area earlier this week.

The bodies of Timothy Heller, 44, Beth Heller, 36, and their 16-year-old daughter Mara Heller, were recovered by search crews late on Monday or early on Tuesday.

The couple’s other two children, Derek Heller and Kara Heller, 12 and 11 respectively, are still missing.

The Hellers’ neighbour, Otto Florschutz, 65, is also still missing. Mr Florschutz’s wife survived the landslide.

Ground search teams worked throughout the week in the aftermath of the slide, with K-9 teams searching along the waterline, later assisted by heat-sensing drones.

The aftermath of the landslide in Wrangell, Alaska (AP/ US Coast Guard)

The landslide – which occurred on Monday night – churned up the earth from near the top of a mountain down to the ocean, tearing down a wide swath of evergreen trees, near to the island community of Wrangell.

At least three homes were hit by the landslide, which is estimated to be about 137m wide.

Rescue crews found the body of Mara Heller in an initial search on Monday night and the bodies of her parents on Tuesday.

The Hellers ran a construction company called Heller High Water, according to Tyla Nelson, who described herself as Ms Heller’s best friend since high school.

Beth and Timothy both grew up in Wrangell and married in August 2010, Ms Nelson told local outlet the Juneau Empire, describing Ms Heller as a “fantastic human”.

The landslide struck on Monday (Alaska Department of Public Safety)

“She was a wonderful mother. She did everything for those babies, she said.

Ms Heller also served on the Wrangell School Board from 2019 to 2020 after several years on the district’s parent advisory committee.

Mr Florschutz previously served on Wrangell’s Port Commission. Last year entered the race to fill the congressional seat which was vacated following the death of US Representative Don Young.

Mr Florschutz received 193 votes out of nearly 162,000 cast.

Around 54 homes are cut off from town by the landslide, and roughly 35 to 45 people have chosen to stay in that area, interim borough manager Mason Villarma said previously.

Authorities have been searching for two children and their neighbour (US Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management)

Boats are being used to provide supplies, including food, fuel and water, and prescription medications to those residents.

Officials continued to clear debris from a roadway on Friday.

Such landslides are known as “debris flows” and pose a threat due to the steep slopes in southeastern Alaska, which is further increased during heavy rain, according to state Department of Natural Resources geologist Barrett Salisbury.

Mr Salisbury said that saturated soil can give way when gusts blow trees on a slope, triggering the slides.