Alec Baldwin has been named as one of four “possible defendants” by New Mexico prosecutors over the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies named the actor while making an emergency request from the state’s Board of Finance for more funding to prosecute the case, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

“One of the possible defendants is well known movie actor Alec Baldwin,” she stated, according to a document obtained by the paper.

Ms Carmack-Altwies requested an additional $635,000 to prosecute the case, and was granted $317,000 by the New Mexico funding board.

When contacted by the New Mexican, she said the list of possible charges her office was looking at range from homicide to violations of state gun statutes.

In an Instagram post on Monday morning, Baldwin, who has just welcomed his seventh child with wife Hilaria, wrote: “My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life may never be the same.

“Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive. They are my reason for living. And Hilaria Baldwin too.”

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when a gun went off onset. The FBI have concluded that Baldwin pulled the trigger, despite his denials (Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie)

The set of Rust just outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico, where the shooting occurred (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office/ZUMA Press Wire Service/Shutterstock)

Baldwin has insisted that he did not fire the shot that killed Hutchins on the set of the western movie Rust in New Mexico in October 2021.

The 64-year-old maintains that he believed he was given an unloaded “cold gun” as he was about to film the fateful scene, and that the gun went off on its own.

The gun discharged one bullet which struck and killed Hutchins, 42, and also injured the film’s director, Joel Souza.

However, a recent FBI report concluded that Baldwin did pull the trigger.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Ms Carmack-Altwies is expecting to receive the final investigation report from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office soon.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armourer, has been named in several lawsuits, including a wrongful death claim filed by Hutchins’ family.

The Independent has approached Baldwin’s attorney for comment.