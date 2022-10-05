Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with estate of cinematographer killed on Rust set

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Alec Baldwin and Rust productions have reached a settlement with the estate of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on the set of the film.

Matthew Hutchins, the widower of the director of photography, will be the executive producer on the film when production restarts in January of next year, according to Deadline.

The family of Ms Hutchins filed a wrongful death lawsuit on 15 February of this year following the cinematographer’s death on 21 October 2021. Mr Baldwin fired a prop gun after being told by Assistant Director David Halls that it was “cold”.

“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed,” Mr Hutchins said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Deadline. “The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023.”

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr Baldwin),” he added. “All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

Melina Spadone of the law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman represents Rust Movie Productions, LLC.

“We are pleased the parties came together to resolve this matter, which, subject to court approval, marks an important step forward in celebrating Halyna’s life and honoring her work,” she said in a statement.

Luke Nikas at the Quinn Emanuel law firm represents Mr Baldwin.

“Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son,” he said. “We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

More follows...