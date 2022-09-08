Rust production company denies liability for Halyna Hutchins death

Rust Movie Productions has denied liability in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins died on 21 October 2021 after being struck by a bullet fired from a gun held by Alec Baldwin on the New Mexico set.

The production company behind Rust has since claimed it wasn’t responsible for the death because it was not the employer in charge of supervising the set.

They argued it relied on independent contractors, including armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and emphasised that she is “singularly responsible for all tasks associated with the use of firearms and ammunition.”

