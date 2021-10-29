The latest search warrant released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office has revealed that a fourth person handled the firearm that was fatally discharged by actor Alec Baldwin.

Fox News reports that Sarah Zachry, property master on the set of the movie Rust, has been interviewed by police about circumstances leading up to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“She’s another individual who is being interviewed who had contact with the firearm, it seems like,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told the network on Thursday.

According to the search warrant, guns were secured in a safe in the prop truck and Ms Zachry removed them from there — only a limited number of people knew the combination to the safe.

Armourer Hannah Gutierrez and assistant director Dave Halls also handled the firearm before it was handed to Mr Baldwin.

The gun was not intended to be “hot” — loaded with live ammunition — and when Mr Baldwin discharged the weapon the shot killed Ms Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Ms Zachry had not previously been mentioned by the sheriff’s department.

More follows...