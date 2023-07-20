Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Alejandro Mayokas holds fireside chat at Aspen Security Forum

Holly Patrick
Thursday 20 July 2023 15:53
Comments

Watch live as the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, participates in a fireside chat at the Aspen Security Forum (ASF) in Colorado on Thursday, 20 July.

The discussion is being moderated by Fareed Zakaria, host of CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS show.

The conference is has been an annual “nonpartisan public venue for domestic and global leaders to discuss the key national security and foreign policy issues of the day” for the last 14 years.

Speakers will include US and international government officials, business executives, leading academics, and journalists.

Mr Mayorkas’ appearance will be followed by other notable guest speakers, including a fireside chat with Christine Wormuth 25th Secretary of the US Army.

Recommended

Later on Thursday, a discussion regarding the future of Ukraine will be held.

Speakers will include Colin Kahl, former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy at the US Department of Defense and Oleksandra Matviichuk head of the Centre for Civil Liberties Ukraine and Nobel Peace Laureate.

The discussion will be moderated by Susan Glasser, staff writer at The New Yorker.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in