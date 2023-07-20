Watch live: Alejandro Mayokas holds fireside chat at Aspen Security Forum

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, participates in a fireside chat at the Aspen Security Forum (ASF) in Colorado on Thursday, 20 July.

The discussion is being moderated by Fareed Zakaria, host of CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS show.

The conference is has been an annual “nonpartisan public venue for domestic and global leaders to discuss the key national security and foreign policy issues of the day” for the last 14 years.

Speakers will include US and international government officials, business executives, leading academics, and journalists.

Mr Mayorkas’ appearance will be followed by other notable guest speakers, including a fireside chat with Christine Wormuth 25th Secretary of the US Army.

Later on Thursday, a discussion regarding the future of Ukraine will be held.

Speakers will include Colin Kahl, former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy at the US Department of Defense and Oleksandra Matviichuk head of the Centre for Civil Liberties Ukraine and Nobel Peace Laureate.

The discussion will be moderated by Susan Glasser, staff writer at The New Yorker.