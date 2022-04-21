InfoWars chief Alex Jones has offered speak to the Justice Department’s January 6 prosecutors but wants immunity in return for his cooperation.

Jones, who runs the right-wing conspiracy media outlet that filed for bankruptcy earlier this week, said through his lawyer that he had informed the DOJ of “his desire to speak to federal prosecutors about Jan. 6.”

Jones, who is currently fighting lawsuits from the families of Sandy Hook victims, wants immunity as part of any deal, according to The New York Times.

Earlier, a judge in Texas delayed a trial that will determine how much money Jones will have to pay the families of two Sandy Hook victims, after he claimed that the December 2012 shootings were a “hoax.”

Norm Pattis, an attorney for Jones, told The Times that his client had formally requested a meeting with DOJ prosecutors in a letter, but insisted that Jones had not carried out any “criminal wrongdoing” on 6 January 2021.

Jones was a leading advocate of the “Stop the Steal” movement and supporter of one-term president’s Donald Trump’s false claims that he had beaten Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

A pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol after the then-president held a rally in Washington DC for his supporters, in an attempt to prevent the certification of Mr Biden’s victory.

“He distrusts the government,” Mr Pattis said of his client’s request for immunity.

Jones appeared before the House select committee investigating the violence in January, and later on his InfoWars show told his audience he had invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination “almost 100 times.”

At least 818 people have been charged over the insurrection, and in January prosecutors unsealed an indictment against Elmer Stewart Rhodes, the elader of the Oath Keepers, and 10 associates, who have been charged with “seditious conspiracy.”