Alex Jones threatens to cut off finger with knife to ‘salute’ Infowars audience
Right-wing host unsheated knife during Sunday broadcast
Right-wing conspiracy theorist is known for making wild claims to followers on his Infowars network of streaming shows, but a Sunday episode of The Alex Jones Show took his brand of out-there entertainment to shocking new heights.
Mr Jones unsheathed a knife and said he wanted to cut off one of his fingers to show how greatful he was to his audience.
“And that’s why when I salute you — I’m not into self-harming, but I just actually want to take this dagger and just cut a finger off right on air to show you how much I appreciate you and what you’ve done,” he said, adding, “Giving up a finger to beat these people is nothing!”
The online provacateur ended up sheathing the knife without harming himself.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
